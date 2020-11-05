Residents of Oyigbo Council Area of Rivers State, yesterday, expressed excitement over the review of the 24-hours curfew imposed on the area two weeks ago and commended the state government for the decision.

The Guardian learned that normal activities have returned to the area, even as several military checkpoints and raising up of hands by residents still pervade the council area, but normal business activities went on at the Eke Market.

Governor Nyesom Wike had imposed the restriction of movement on October 21, 2020, following the alleged killing of 10 security operatives by members of proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, disclosed that the curfew, which was reviewed by the State Security Council, would now take effect from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m beginning from yesterday.

Some women who sell perishable items like tomatoes, peppers, fruits, onions, and vegetables, among others, lamented that their goods damaged during the 24-hour curfew.

Speaking, Mrs. Nneoma Ibeh said: “We are happy to come out today since after two weeks. We pray for absolute peace in Oyigbo.

Reacting to the development, a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onueze Okocha (SAN), said Governor Wike’s decision, based on the advice of the State Security Council, was constitutional and done in good faith.

Describing the incident in which members of IPOB allegedly killed 10 security operatives, which led to the imposition of a curfew on the area as unfortunate, he said Rivers State had never been at war with their South East neighbours.

He added that over 60 per cent of businesses in the state was owned by the Igbo, lamenting why some individuals fan embers of war between the two groups.

