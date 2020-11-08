Oyinlola Sale is a model, broadcaster, writer and women’s advocate. In this interview with Yetunde Oladeinde , she opens up on her experience in modelling, inspiration and more.

TELL us about your experience managing models?

I am an image consultant, media practitioner, advocate for women empowerment as well as a model manager. I have actually modelled before. It started in a very funny way. That was in 2011 and I was working with an event and advertising agency. They were looking for models for a Skye Bank account. So, they just selected me and everything started like a joke and before I knew it, I saw my photographs at every BRT bus stand. That was in 2013, and for almost two years, I was at every Skye bank branch and every bus stand. It was kind of embarrassing initially and a lot of my friends would call and tell me: ‘You don hammer o’. Later on in 2017, I decided to open a website for audacity studio, where models put up their profiles. For me, it has been an interesting journey so far. I have met so many women in the process and it has been so interesting for me in terms of model management and in terms of being a model as well.

What was the very first job that you did?

Regarding the very first job that I did, it was the Skye bank advert and it was good. Also being a presenter is like being a model. You are actually representing your brand, the TV. So, basically being in front of the camera all the time, you have to set that frame of mind and being in total composure, control and confidence is important.

Tell us about the memorable experiences and the things that inspire you?

The only thing that inspires me basically is passion. I am very passionate about what I am doing all the time. So, that just stirs up something within me. The truth about it is that in this journey in life, in the career, there would be ups and downs. It has been a very interesting career. If I tell you something, you will be so surprised. It is about meeting people, and I have met so many people on the job. I remember when I met Mr. John Momoh of Channels Television. He said if you were not exceptional, I wouldn’t hire you. That was as far back as 2013 before I joined TVC. Apparently, I didn’t work in Channels, but I am happy where I am right now. It is always like a blessing in disguise. Every situation that you find in this journey is always pushing you to where you are supposed to be. At the end of the day, it is just about turning your woes to wisdom.

The only thing that inspires me is broadcasting. I have had quite an experience. I have done everything. I have been a reporter on the field, newscaster, presenter and producer. So, I am just going to break it down to what I have done in my career so far. I actually started in 2009, when I came back from the United States of America. I studied at the Eastern New Mexico University. When I came back I started with Galaxy Television, and I was an entertainment presenter and reporter. It was really interesting and I got to meet different people from Denrele and so many people. After that, I went into advertising for a short while and then I was back in broadcasting again. I went to TVC News in 2013 and I was there for over four years, presenting a programme called a Woman’s World. It was known, but by the time I joined, they had rebranded and were on Startimes. That actually stirred the passion within me to start my own programme for women. I saw that it had always been there and realized that it was a calling. After Woman’s World, I did Question of the Day and at that point, I had got children, two beautiful girls, and I love them so much. Then I was balancing career with having children and all that. It wasn’t easy, wasn’t too stable and then I moved on to Kaftan TV and I became the face of Kaftan TV. Here, I was doing so many things and they paid me to learn how to multi task.

I was presenting Amazing Amazon, a woman’s programme. I was a producer, I was casting the news and presented so many programmes there. This developed a lot of skills that I thought I had, harnessing skills within me. At this point, I am happy with where I am. Now, I have my own platform called WomenConnect. I am hoping it will touch the life of every woman around the world. Not just Nigeria, but around the world. Women need more platforms for our voices to be heard and that is what WomenConnect stands for. It is a platform to inspire, empower and inform women. We have a TV show and we are promoting it online. We have a blog as well as a radio show; we have a lot; we have a programme with W.Fm. My broadcasting career has been awesome.

What are the other things that occupy your time?

The other thing that occupy my time is my phone. I am always on my phone. I am on a lot of WhatsApp groups, and so I like social engagements on social media, posting things to inform people, writing, blogging and all of that. So, those are the fun things that I do by the side. And, of course, watching movies.

What are some of the changes that you will like to see in the modelling sector?

Some of the changes that I would like to see in the modelling industry are a situation where you don’t have to be slim and very tall to be looked at as beautiful. I think beauty should be perceived differently. Beauty should be seen in the eyes of the beholder. It should be perceived in how confident the person is in their skin. There are lots of beautiful women who are plus sized, who are average. So, I feel that the modelling industry should portray how the average woman is looking, not just skinny and all of that.

What are the challenges?

I have some challenges that I face as an entrepreneur because right now, I am on my own. One of the challenges would be access to finance. This has always been the challenge for female entrepreneurs, hundreds of entrepreneurs from different sectors all say the same thing. I think the government has to look into that.

Tell us about your role mentors and mentors?

My role models is just one person. I love her, she is not a Nigerian, but I believe that I am going to meet her one day. I have always loved her platform when I was young. She has a platform where she interviews people and inspires them. She herself is an inspiration to so many girls. She has a story and she tells her story. What actually made her to be who she is right now? What actually moulded her to what she is right now? How I got to know the Oprah story was that in 2014 when I was doing a programme for women, I had not had my children. But then, someone said that I was not a woman enough to present the programme because I hadn’t had children. Then, someone told me something about Oprah Winfrey, that her producer once told her that she was not good enough for TV. Look at her now, she is everywhere. So, who would have thought someone would say something like that. So, turn your wounds into wisdom that is what I am doing right now. I have had a lot of bad times in the industry and in 2017 when TVC retrenched 150 staff I was among them. For me, every disappointment is a blessing in disguise.

If you had to change something, what would it be?

If I could change something in the industry, it will be how they perceive models. They feel that if you are a model, you are provocative and all of that. So, all those things have to change. The perception as well as the fact that they need to make room for average women to actually showcase themselves.

If you had to advise young people who want to come into the sector, what would you tell them?

My advice to young people who want to come into the modelling and broadcasting sector is that the sky is big enough for all of us honestly. The sky is certainly your starting point and I believe that once you focus and put your mind at it, once you dream it , you can certainly achieve it.

How do you relax?

I relax by just having fun with my children, watching good movies

What is your favourite travel destination?

My favourite travel destination! I have been there once and I wish I could go there every single day. That is Dubai. I have been to so many places, but Dubai is different. I love Dubai, it is beautiful. The shopping experience and everything about it. The atmosphere is just a place to go to. It’s a beautiful place and everyone can attest to that.

What type of books do you like to read?

I like to read a lot of inspirational books by Joyce Meyer. Books that just make me to reflect on life and everything.

What won’t you do in the name of fashion?

Those crop tops that show your stomach is a no for me. That is something that I wouldn’t do. Also wearing a very short dress, you won’t catch me in that at all.

Tell us about the principles that you hold onto in life?

This includes forgive and forget. As long as people offend you, you need to forgive and forget. If you do not forgive that person, you will let them have power over you. Secondly, regardless of what you are going through as a Christian, you need to always thank God. When you thank God, He will certainly thank God. Number three, give even if it is your last. Givers never lack and the fourth is to have good attitude. Your attitude speaks for you. Have good manners. Please, sorry and thank you go a long way. And finally, always ensure that you keep going, regardless of the situation. Times are hard, but keep pursuing your dreams. It will surely come to pass.

What lessons has life taught you?

I have learnt a lot of lessons in this life. One of the lessons is never look down on anybody because I have seen people who are small, nobody and they become somebody. You never know who that person would be one day. I have seen so many situations, so many things in my life that made me realise that we all need to be humble. You don’t know tomorrow, you don’t know who that person would be tomorrow, so keep being humble.

What are you looking forward to now?

In the midst of the pandemic this year, the most wonderful time of every year has brought hope into our lives, because 2020 is almost over. We want to share this significant Christmas with our Christmas Fair which starts from December 12th in Lagos. Speakers at the event include Titi Oyinsan, Founder IAmDynamite, Iwo Akinyoyenu, Founder Fit Fab and Alive. It is going to be a time to reflect on Surviving in a COVID-19 Era. There would be free gifts, food and a mobile spa.