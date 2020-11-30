By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Assembly on Monday approved the request of Governor Seyi Makinde to access the 2020 Federal Government UBEC/SUBEB intervention fund.

The Governor said the fund was required to enable his administration embarks on aggressive construction of classrooms and provision of furniture with standard facilities to enhance and improve teaching and learning activities in m primary and secondary schools in the state in a letter to the lawmakers.

The Federal and the Oyo State Government are expected to contribute an equal amount of N1, 510, 6664, 674,20 to the fund.

The approval was sequel to a letter of request forwarded to the lawmakers by Governor Makinde and read at Monday plenary by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin.

Speaker Ogundoyin said the condition of most primary and secondary schools is worrisome, which informed the intervention fund to be accessed by Governor Makinde will go a long way in addressing infrastructural decay in the schools.

He assured the Committee on Education will embark on comprehensive oversight functions to ensure that the intervention fund is effectively and judiciously utilized.

Ogundoyin said: “I am assuring citizens of the State that we are not only approving the request to access the over N1.5billion 2020 FGN-UBEC/OYO SUBEB intervention fund but we will also thoroughly monitor the spending of the money in order to upgrade facilities in our schools.”

Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanjo Adedoyin, hinted in some schools visited during the oversight functions, some students were seen sitting on the bare floor without chairs and tables.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Mr Oluwafowokanmi Olufemi (Ibadan Southwest 2),0said the decision to access the grant was a welcome development.

He said it was praiseworthy the state government had resolved not to miss the opportunity provided by the Federal Government UBEC/SUBEB intervention fund.