The Governing Council of the College of Education, Lanlate in Oyo State, has suspended the Provost of the institution, Joseph Adeagbo, and Dean of Students Affairs, S. A. Akinteye, over sundry allegations by students.

The council also shut down the school following protests by students over the invasion of dangerous animals, and set up two panels to look into the students’ complaints.

The college is one of the six tertiary institutions owned by the Oyo State government.The suspension of the two principal officers followed numerous allegations by the students against the management of the school.

During a protest last Monday, the students had called for the resignation of the two officials. President of the Students Union Government (SUG) of the college, Muhammed Olaitan, during the protest accused the Dean of Students Affairs of sexually harassing female students. The students also decried the exorbitant fees being charged by the management.

Olaitan said the bushy environment of the college was exposing them to attacks from dangerous animals.

“Our college has been in existence for more than 15 years, but it has been badly managed over the years. Despite charging an outrageous sum of N3, 000 cumulatively, the management has refused to issue any form of identification to students, exposing us to harassment and denying us scholarship opportunities.

“In this 21st century, students are unable to check their results online and print course forms despite paying for this every semester. We are required to pay N8, 000 in 100 level, and N3, 000 in 200 and 300 levels each, yet no noticeable development can be seen. The school environment is bushy and unkempt with dangerous animal attacking students during lectures.

“The Dean of Student Affairs who is expected to act as a father takes pleasure in having sexual relationships with female students and threatening to withhold student’s results,” my Olaitan said in the statement addressed to the students.

Following the protest, the council in a statement by the spokesperson of the institution, Adeniyi Jolaoso, announced the suspension of the two officials and their replacements.

The statement read in part: “Council appreciates the concerns of the students and as promised, would attend to their complaints. Against the background of the issues and complaints registered by the students, the staff and the community, two investigative panels to look into the complaints have been put in place, and all staff and students are to cooperate with the panels.

“Council has appointed Mr Falade as the Acting Provost, and Mr Ogundele as the Director of Students Affairs with immediate effect. To ensure a speedy resolution of some of the problems, the college is shut down with immediate effect.