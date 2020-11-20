The Oyo State Government, on Thursday, sealed off six hotels, four commercial banks, three filling stations and seven companies for defaulting in their land use payment, The Nation reports.

The state enforcement team, acting in line with the government’s Land Use Charge revenue demand bill, sealed off the affected business facilities for failing to pay the required tax.

The decision, according to the government, came after several reminders to the businesses as well as misused discounts.

They added that most of the businesses owed millions, and the first phase of the exercise to seal defaulters businesses was carried out across all local governments within the Ibadan metropolis.

According to the Chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue, Aremo John Adeleke, the exercise was targeted at urging the state’s businesses to be alive to their responsibilities to enable the government to provide security, infrastructure and other essentials necessary to make businesses thrive.

He added that, as a palliative, an additional ten per cent discount was given to complement the initial 25 per cent discount on all taxes to ensure that the businesses stay afloat in the face of economic realities posed by the COVID-19 scourge.

Aremo said: “The focus of the drive is not to close down or ground any business but to give a push to businesses to assist the government in creating a better business premise for them to thrive.”

He, therefore, appealed to them to pay all taxes, levies and bills to the government because there would not be economic growth when all taxpayers are not thriving in their businesses.

