By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

No fewer than 3,783 retired workers of Oyo state government has been paid to the time of N8billion by the current administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The payment which has been made till October, 2020 was benefited by the former workers who served under the state’s civil service, judicial service, teaching, non-teaching, local government service commission and primary school teachers.

The Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Prof Daud Sangodoyin and the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mr. Aderemi Ayodele, made the assertion in separate remarks on Monday.

According to Sangodoyin, the process of writing to go into retirement and getting issued pension authority certificate as well as being eligible to be paid gratuity was foolproof.

He hinted that 1, 304 of the retirees belonged to the state’s main stream workforce including teaching, non-teaching, civil servants and those from the judicial service commission have been paid N3.6billion till October.

He said “We have paid 1,304 retirees their gratuities from June 2019 to October 2020 and the amount paid is N3.6billion. The beneficiaries are in the categories of teaching, non-teaching, the judicial service commission and the civil servants.

“The process is simple, you write that you are retiring and follow the due process till the papers get to the Auditor-General’s office and it gets back to the Ministry of Establishment where the pension authority certificate will be issued to the recipient, then the person is said to be eligible and on queue for his or her gratuity.

“There is no need for anybody to approach a middleman to help, it is first come, first served, we have reeled out helpline numbers for anyone that has questions or has seen or heard something against the laid down rules of engagement, the numbers are: 08056904055 and 07087647032.”

Speaking on the training of workers in the state, Sangodoyin said the state government has released N47million for the ongoing first phase of training for workers in different categories in the areas of business writing, expanded Microsoft training, leadership skills training among others.

He maintained that the government has vowed to continuously measure the impact of the training on the system and the workforce.

Also, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission and Local Government Pension Board, Mr. Aderemi Ayodele said the pension board has been the flagship of the present administration as major promises made by Governor Seyi Makinde during election campaign period to workers and retirees are met.

Aderemi noted that the total of #4,930,689,626.38 (Four billion, nine hundred and thirty million, six hundred and eighty-nine thousand, six hundred and twenty-six naira and thirty-eight kobo) has been paid to 2,459 retirees till October 2020.

“The pension board has been the flagship of this administration because it has been the area where the current government has been extremely diligent in living up to its promises.

“Governor Makinde promised during campaign that he would be paying workers’ salaries and pensions of retirees by the 25th of every month, while also seeing a way of settling the backlog of unpaid gratuities that ran into billions during the last administration, I want to thank God for the governor for living up to expectation.

“The governor pointedly told us that no retiree of Oyo State must die before his or her entitlement is paid to him or her, that is why we have evolved measures to give a certain percentage to retirees that is certified to be seriously sick and is waiting to be paid gratuity among the waiting list,” Aderemi noted.