The Oyo state House of Assembly has unanimously kicked against the social media regulation Bill.

This was revealed by the speaker of the House, Adebo Ogundoyin, via a tweet on Tuesday. “Oyo state govt legislature will not support any form of Restriction on social media Freedom of expression/speech in any way,” he tweeted.

Mr Ogundoyin said the state government will kick against any restriction of fundamental human right, hence the ban on it is an infringement on freedom of expression/speech.

The Nigerian Government has continued push for the regulation of social media following the recent #ENDSARS protest which attracted an unusual amount of international attention. The movement trended for weeks via the medium and almost everyone around the globally weighed in to condemn the government’s high-handed response.

The government had claimed that the protest was organised and people were mobilised through social media to cause pandemonium in the country.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture claimed that the Nigerian Government must regulate it in order to prevent the spread of hate speech.

He said that these platforms are used primarily by those who instigate hate speech and fake news thereby causing chaos. He added that there was an urgent need for a national policy to curb excesses and misuse.

