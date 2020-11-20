State governors of Osun and Oyo states, Adegboyega Oyetola and Seyi Makinde, Friday agreed to cancel the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) and Ladoke Akintola College of Health.

Consequently, the ownership has been transferred to the government of Oyo State while the College of Health’s ownership has been transferred to the government of Osun State.

“It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiations and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved,” the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission said in Abuja.

Details later