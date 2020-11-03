By Robert Egbe

Oyo State is set to join Lagos, Abuja and Ogun among other states in implementing the Police Duty Solicitors Scheme (PDSS).

The decision was sealed following three meetings by the state’s Attorney-General Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, executive members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan Branch and the immediate past Chairman of the NBA Ikorodu, Mr Bayo Akinlade.

Participants at the meeting reiterated the need for the Bar-led PDSS to take centre stage during the post #ENDSARS protests.

They agreed to put machinery in place, starting with the training of volunteer lawyers who would ensure that the rights of citizens are not violated at police stations.

Akinlade presented them with the PDSS training manual published by NBA Ikorodu Branch with support of the Justice Reform Project and the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

NBA Ikorodu launched its PDSS IN December 2018.

PDSS trains and deploys lawyers to police stations with a view to providing legal aid and assistance within the first 48 hours of arrest.