Lady captain of the golf section of Port Harcourt Club 1928, Mrs. Patience Oghale Ozoemene, has assured intending participants in the club’s Ladies Amateur Open competition billed for December 4 to 6 of their safety during the tournament.

Explaining that the competition would comply with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directives on COVID-19, Ozoemene said the 29th edition, which has been affected by the coronavirus, would last for one week instead of the regular two or three days.

“We are trying to limit participants due to the COVID-19 and so, we are putting proper measures in place to comply with the new normal that operates all over the world. The good thing with the game of golf is that it is not a contact sport. Moreover it is an outdoor game with a lot of trees where one can breathe fresh air.

“We are conscious of the fact the virus is still there, which is why instead of the regular two or three-day tournament, it has been categorized by the committee such that there will be minimal crowd around and presentation of prizes. it will be done on daily bases,” she added.

The Lady Captain commended the bodies supporting the event, adding, “we were able to get a few corporate sponsors such as Keves Global Leasing Ltd, Chairborne Global Services Ltd, Ajamy Oil and Gas Ltd and so many individual sponsors.”

Narrating her almost two years experience as the lady captain, she said, “leadership is not an easy task because you will definitely step on toes but, as a good leader you should know when and how to make the right decisions.

“So far, I think to the best of my ability, I have done my best to take the Port Harcourt ladies sub section to a greater height.”