The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into police brutality sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Friday, recommended an award of N150,000 in compensation to a complainant, Mr Adaramola Abiodun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the panel, Retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo, said the compensation was to enable the complainant to repair his car after it was vandalized by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest in October.

“It is our recommendation that government should pay the complainant the compensation in the interest of justice,’’ he said.

He said that having inspected the car, the panel believed the testimony of the complainant that it was damaged by hoodlums where it was parked.

Earlier, the complainant had prayed the panel to assist him to generate the N150,000, being the cost of repairing the car.

After the panel’s pronouncement, a visibly elated Abiodun thanked the Ekiti State government for setting it up to entertain complaints.

Also on Friday, the panel adjourned hearing of other complaints to December.

Notable among the adjourned cases were those involving police operatives, and others on properties razed at Ikere-Ekiti during the protest.



