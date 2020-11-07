Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been impressed with the way Thomas Partey has settled into life at Arsenal both on and off the pitch and claims the midfielder successfully ‘locked down’ Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay in the side’s win over Manchester United.

Partey’s full Premier League debut – following his £45million deadline-day move from Atletico Madrid – ended in disappointment as Jamie Vardy sealed all three points for Leicester at the Emirates.

But the 27-year-old shone as the Gunners travelled to Old Trafford last weekend and his statement performance earned rave reviews from supporters, pundits and team-mates alike.

Aubameyang, who scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 69th minute, discussed the victory in the club’s matchday programme and praised Partey for the seamless transition he’s made into the team.

Vanguard