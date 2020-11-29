Two of the power distribution companies in the country, Kaduna Electric and Eko Electricity Distribution Company, announced the national grid collapse on Sunday afternoon.
Kaduna Electric, in a message to its customers via its Twitter handle, said, “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning. Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences,” the Disco added.
EKEDC, in a text message sent to its customers, said, “Dear customer, there is a system collapse on the national grid. Supply will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
The grid, which is being managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amid a lack of spinning reserve that is meant to forestall such occurrences.
Spinning reserve is the generation capacity that is online but unloaded and that can respond within 10 minutes to compensate for generation or transmission outages.
The latest grid collapse is perhaps about the sixth since 2019.
According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, a total system collapse means total blackout nationwide, while partial system collapse is a failure of a section of the grid.
Last year, the Managing Director of TCN, Mr Mohammed Usman, revealed that four things needed to be achieved to have a stabilised grid.
“We need to have critical investment in lines and substations so that we put N-1 across the country, that will ensure that any equipment that goes out at any point in time will not affect supply on that area.
He said the company had raised 1.6 billion dollars for investment in lines and transmissions saying that attainment of the required investments in transmission would take some time. He also said there was also urgent need to have a commensurate investment on the distribution chain to ensure a stable grid in the country.
