By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:53 EST, 12 November 2020 | Updated: 11:39 EST, 12 November 2020

A Phoenix pastor hiking with his daughter was nearly crushed to death by a massive boulder that weighed close to 4 tons.

Luke Barnett, senior pastor at Dream City Church, had been hiking with his 20-year-old daughter Annalee as part of a fundraiser to raise $1million for the Colorado City Dream Center.

The pair, with church sponsors from all across the country, had been hiking 800 miles for the center – which works with victims of human trafficking and is run out of the compound that formerly belonged to convicted polygamist Warren Jeffs.

The duo started their journey back in late September and had been updating the pastor’s instagram with updates on their journey, showing photos of blistered feet and videos of a tired but determined pastor.

But in an October 25 video, Annalee shared that as they were hiking, a large boulder came became dislodged and came crashing down at them.

‘My dad pushed me out of the way and the boulder crushed him,’ Annalee said in the brief clip, showing the large rock, and sniffling as she held back tears. ‘I watched it go over him and it looked like it crushed his head.

A concerned Annalee panned to show her injured father, who was laid out on the ground while waiting on the helicopter his daughter called. Blood can be seen spilling from his hand and his shirt is in tatters.

A first response helicopter would eventually arrive and airlift the father to a nearby hospital in Arizona

Emergency personnel arriving with the pastor, having to go back to retrieve his daughter

Pastor Luke shared that he was in a lot of pain and unable to walk, believing that he had broken several ribs and injured his groin.

‘Annalee has been a real trooper,’ the loving but hurt father asserted. ‘Going up with the satellite phone and contacting emergency so we will have some help real soon.’

A first response helicopter would eventually arrive and airlift the father to a nearby hospital in Arizona, returning later to retrieve Annalee.

The father suffered three broken ribs in the incident, along with a broken forearm and hip. He also needed 40 stitches in his right hand but thankfully didn’t suffer any head injuries.

Annalee would continue on with the fundraising hike, with help and support from thousands

Pastor Luke would share a series of videos and photos of him recovering in the Scottsdale Osborn hospital he was in. His wife is seen in one video helping him regain the skills to walk.

On November 3, the pastor shared on Instagram that he was being discharged from the hospital.

‘Although I am discharged and home, this does not mean the Adventure Your Life journey stops,’ he said in a Facebook post of the video he shared later. ‘As you know, @annalee.barnett continues on the Arizona trail to finish out our 800 mile hike in an effort to raise awareness and donations for the Short Creek Dream Center @shortcreekdreamcenter in Colorado City.’

Annalee has shared a series of video updates showing her out on the Arizona trail, finishing the mission they started.