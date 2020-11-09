By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

The Pastor-in-Charge of Divine Shadow Church Daudu, Uhembe Jacob, has been killed by angry youths over his alleged complicity in missing male organ in the community.

Daudu is a a satellite town on Makurdi- Lafia federal highway predominately inhabited by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) owing to hersdmen attacks on farmers in Guma and Logo local government areas in Benue.

For more two weeks, the town has witnessed massive protests over alleged missing male genital organ.

Youths in the area went on rampage and set the house of Pastor Uhembe Jacob ablaze last Tuesday.

They accused him of being the brain behind the missing organ.

They told The Nation that he was one of the syndicates acting as a pastor to pray and heal those who had their organs removed.

The Nation gathered that while the burning of houses was going on, Pastor Jacob attempted to escape in his vehicle.

But as he drove towards Lafia road in Nassarawa state, youths caught up and killed him.

His body was found in the bush on Friday.

There is tension in the community as some residents loyal to the pastor staged a peaceful demonstration on Sunday while displaying his poster.

Benue Police Command has deployed anti- riot police team to forestall break down of law and order.

Police spokesperson Kate Aneene, a DSP, confirmed the killing and said investigation has commenced.

