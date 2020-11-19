Paul Okoye, more popularly known as Rudeboy and one half of the defunct PSquare singing duo has slammed his twin brother, Peter’s wife, Lola, over her birthday message to them to let love lead rather than to continue with their lingering fued.

She said, “Hmmm….to the twins @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy whether you like it or not, you are brothers; you are not only brothers, you are TWINS! I wish you both a very happy birthday! Life is short, make the best of it!”

Paul rather than heed to the advise, accused her of being the cause of their feud. He accussed her of playing innocent on social media but does worse things behind closed doors only to come out every year on 18th November to look good knowing very well they haven’t spoken in 4yrs.

Here is a post he made and put up on his instastory.

