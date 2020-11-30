By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

The corpse of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Sapele, Sapele LGA, Mr Jubril Ikumetse, has been discovered in his home at the Amukpe area, two days after he was reported missing.

A source, who spoke with The Nation on conditions of anonymity, said Ikumetse was last seen on Friday.

He said: “We thought he had travelled, not knowing he was inside his house, and has been dead for days now, It was when we began to hear foul smell from the direction of his house that we suspected he might be the one and we had no choice than to call the police and that was when we confirmed our fears.”

Ikumetse served as treasurer of the party in Sapele Ward 1 and was said to have divorced his wife years ago, making him to live alone.

Party executives led by the member representing Sapele in the Delta Assembly, Hon Felix Anirah mobilised for his burial that took place on Sunday evening.

Delta Police image maker, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.