The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Tuesday that it was not aware of the reported defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, reacting to questions in Abuja on Tuesday said:

“There is nobody that is moving from PDP to the APC to the best of our knowledge,” Ologbodiyan said.

“We have not received any resignation from any notable member of our party. Until, we do so, we believe that all these are speculations”

He explained that the PDP leadership had met with Umahi to address the issue but was yet to receive any furthercommunication from him.

“You will recall that when we heard the rumour that the governor of Ebonyi State was going to defect, we went to visit him to discuss on issues bothering on cohesion in our party.. As far as we are concerned, we are yet to receive any formal information that he has left” Ologbondiya stated.

He equally said that “The PDP cannot be panicked.”

The PDP also explained that the meeting of its National Executive Committee schedule to hold on Thursday had nothing to do with the defection reports.

“And our decision to hold the NEC meeting has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with the rumour in the political space. For us, the PDP is a well structured political party with an experience of nothing less than 22 years, in the political firmament of our nation.

“We are not a party that will be responding to issues on impulse. We are not a party that will be pushed around by any individual.” he stated.