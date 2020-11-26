Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is failing in its roles as the country’s main opposition party.

Aligning its reasons with the recent defection of some members of the main opposition party, the APC said Nigeria was becoming a one-party state and therefore challenged other parties to replace the PDP in playing the role of the opposition.

“It is disheartening that the PDP is pushing Nigeria into a largely one-party state. As a party that believes in democracy and progressive politics, the APC does not subscribe to this.

“We, therefore, challenge other opposition political parties to take the place of the PDP because even as the governing party, we recognize the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition which the PDP has woefully failed to do,” the party wrote in a statement.

Between July and November 2020, not less than four prominent members of the PDP have dumped the party for APC, with most of them faulting the party’s leadership in their respective states.

Some members of the main opposition PDP that recently joined the APC include the Ebonyi state sitting governor, David Umahi; Adamawa North Senatorial representative, Elisha Abbo; the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; while an ex-PDP national chairperson, Barnabas Gemade, and a two-time APGA governorship candidate, Alex Otti, switched allegiance to the ruling APC.

While some Nigerians have ascribed the defections to the 2023 presidential race, the APC has continued to allude this to the alleged progressive performance of its administration across board.

It also identified lack of confidence in the main opposition as the core reason for its members’ defection, an avenue the APC deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, said the party would continue to leverage on.

“For a party unable to run its Secretariat, pay staff salaries and its leadership grappling with a crisis of confidence, it will be unfair to expect its progressive-minded members to remain in the PDP which has failed woefully as the supposed ‘main’ opposition party in Nigeria,” Mr Nabena added in the statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

“For now, the PDP and Alh. Atiku Abubakar who has begun early 2023 campaign on the PDP’s presidential candidature he is poised to purchase, are engrossed with their Dubai meetings to plot their hallucinatory return to ensure their bid to sell off the remainder of our national assets. Nigerians are wiser,” he said.