The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has hailed the decision of his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Matawalle attributed Mr Umahi’s decamping to “bad blood in the present Peoples Democratic Party”.

The Zamfara governor, who is a member of the PDP, stated this in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, on Friday.

Mr Matawalle said he would rather commend Mr Umahi for “his bold decision rather than condemn him because everyone feels welcome only in a house where he feels comfortable”.

“If this trend of generating bad blood amongst us continues unabated, our great party will increasingly be on the receiving end as we move towards the year 2023,” Governor Matawalle observed.

“I am having a very bad experience of recent from some of my PDP Governor colleagues which I still find very puzzling. For instance, the South-South Governors accusing me in the media are PDP Governors and they are the same people who brewed controversy over the so-called Zamfara Gold, premised on deliberate misinformation and outright lies,” Governor Matawalle said.