The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday inaugurated the caretaker committee for the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The PDP National Chairperson, Uche Secondus, represented by the Deputy National Chairperson North, Sen. Suleiman Nazif, inaugurated the committee.

He pledged that the PDP would continue to give opportunities and a sense of belonging to Igbo people.

Secondus said that the PDP would continue to be a household name in Ebonyi and South East.

“The people of the South East are people that we love, people that we admire, people who have contributed to the development of this country.

“You have a safe haven in PDP. You are known in the PDP. PDP is a household name in the South East.

“PDP will continue to be a household in Ebonyi,” he said.

The National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, said that the party would do everything possible to stabilise the party in Ebonyi and the entire South East.

Mr Akobundu, represented by the Deputy National Secretary, Emmanuel Agbo, encouraged the PDP leaders in the zone not to be discouraged by the recent defection of the state governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the party still had its base and structure with the people of the state at the grassroots.

“I call on my brothers and sisters, do not be daunted. Do not take this as any minus at all.

“This is supposed to strengthen you, because as at the last roll call, the three senators from Ebonyi and all the members of the House of Representatives stand tall with you.

“In partisan politics, the closer you get to the grassroots in terms of officials in the party, that is the true strength of the party.

“So, with you all, I make bold to say that the coming by-elections in the next 10 days, PDP will still take the day,” he said.

He said that the stakeholders in Ebonyi and the South East were properly consulted before the NWC constituted members of the inaugurated committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

The chairperson of the caretaker committee, Fred Udeogu, commended the NWC for its actions, assuring that the PDP would continue to win in Ebonyi.

“On behalf of our members, we assure you that we will win the state as we have been doing.

“We will deliver Ebonyi 100 per cent to PDP,” Udeogu said.

Other members of the committee inaugurated are Luke Nkwegu – Secretary, Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary, and James Alaka – Organising Secretary.

In attendance were former Senate President, Sen. Pius Ayim; Sen. Sam Egwu, Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, and the two other serving senators from Ebonyi.