Following the defection of Senator Elisha Abbo from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has said they are not fazed by his decision to leave.

The Street Journal reports that the Senator, on Wednesday, announced his decision to leave to the PDP, a party that gave him the platform to contest the National Assembly elections. He premised the reason for his defection on the need to join hands with the President following his “unprecedented achievements” in office.

Reacting to the development, the party said Mr Abbo should be fully aware of the constitutional and legal implication of his decisions.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Mr Abbo “is fully aware of the constitutional implication of his decision to defect to another party, which is that he cannot continue to occupy the seat of the PDP in the Senate.”

According to Ologondiyan, “The place of any Senator who changed parties except on the grounds provided by the Constitution is very clear and the PDP will not allow Senator Abbo to run away with our mandate. It is impossible. Our party has already commenced the process for his replacement with a credible, stable and acceptable person, to take over his seat in the Senate.”

