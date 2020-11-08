…congratulates Joe Biden, Americans on Presidential election

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th President of the country

This is as the party also congratulated Americans for a successful and peaceful election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of their country, despite the intense competition.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the election as a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that “there is a limit to how any individual can hold a people to ransom.”

The statement read: “Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.

“Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general elections.

“The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals.

“Moreover, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterize his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity and development of our nation.

“However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic, political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as well as the developing world.

“Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political, economic and social affinities which should be strengthened for more global development.

“The PDP wishes President-elect, Joe Biden, a successful tenure and urges Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template to consolidate on our democratic processes ahead of subsequent general elections in the country.”

Vanguard