Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

INDIGENES of Southern part of Kaduna State, under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOLAPEP), have said peace is returning to the region following the deployment of troops.

They were reacting to an an alarm raised by the Spokesperson of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Luka Binniyat, that the region still witnessed banditry and kidnapping.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, the group warned those it christened “conflict merchants” against raising dust that would rupture the fragile peace.

It warned against the distortion of facts deliberately geared towards division and stoking of ethnic and other tensions.

The group called on residents to assist Governor Nasir El-Rufai to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

It said: “We wish to categorically state that, contrary to the lies being bandied about, peace has since returned to Southern Kaduna, against the wishes of some people who benefit from the misfortunes of our people.