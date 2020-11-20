By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi II revealed that Nigeria will continue to wallow in insecurity, crisis and others if the traditional rulers are not given the constitutional role in the governance of Nigeria.

Oba Lamidi faulted the Federal Government’s approach of inviting traditional rulers when the country is facing crisis or insecurity.

The monarch disclosed this on the 70th Birthday Anniversary lecture in honour of Oloba of Oba Ile, Oba (Dr) Adekunle Asamu in Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State, held at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osun State University, Osogbo.

He noted that abolishment of traditional rulers’ roles and influence from the 1999 constitution may cause peace to elude Nigeria if traditional rulers are continuously disregarded in the administration of their local territories.

His Words: “The fire brigade approach of inviting traditional rulers to resolve a crisis which was not created by them only works temporarily and it is not the way to go. The need for the constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country should not be downplayed. Their knowledge of the nooks and crannies of their communities make it indispensable in ensuring the security of lives and property of the people and also to endear development to their localities.

“With the situation in Nigeria today, there is no way you can relegate traditional rulers to the background. They have developed an administrative system that it would be impossible to relegate them to the background, especially in Yorubaland. Any attempt to whittle down the authority or influence of traditional rulers could lead to disaster.

“In the 1999 constitution, roles of traditional rulers in governance was completely abolished. Councillors or chairmen, who were not part of the establishment of the community were given roles at the detriment of traditional institutions. There would hardly be peace in the lands if traditional rulers were not accorded roles in the development of their domain.

“Inviting traditional rulers to resolve the crisis that was not their fault is not the solution to our problems, it is temporary but monarchs should be given constitutional roles to endear development,” he ended.

Earlier, the Guest lecturer, Bode Adediji spoke on the topic, “Traditional Rulers and their role in Community Development”, said, “Development must come from grassroots. When a policy favour only the children of the rich it will later fail until it favours the poor and the rich then development is non-negotiable. Either we breakup or restructure if the challenges of leadership are not addressed we are going to face the same problem in the small colony we created.”

In his welcome remark, Chairman of the Organising Committee, Oluomo Sunday Akere said the topic was chosen to celebrate a role model among traditional rulers in the state, whose rise to stardom was made possible by resilience and determination