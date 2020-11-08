Our Reporter

COACH Isiaka Attanda of Adorable Angels believed years of hard work is paying off at the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Ilorin-based side defeated Seasiders Babes 42-23 yesterday to record their fourth win in the championship with the fifth one against Safety Babes ending in a draw (31-31).

Attanda stated that the players have been together since 2010, with most of them resident and attending the same school in Kwara State for another state.

“I am not surprised that the team is doing well because they have been together for long under my guidance and the leadership of Emmanuel Olubiyo, who has been financing the team and making sure the players are okay,” he explained.

He therefore called on the Kwara State Government to support the team with monthly allowance so that the players would not be lured away with better incentives and salaries.

He said: “I must say it is time for the Kwara State Government to start supporting the team as the players need to be given monthly salary just like the Kwara Falcons Basketball Club or else it will be difficult to keep them in Ilorin as club with better finances will lure them.

“I am sure if the government starts supporting the team and the players get paid, they will be very committed,” the coach added.

According to Attanda, his team is in the championship to win the trophy despite the presence of teams with better experience.