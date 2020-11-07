EDO Dynamos of Benin recorded their fifth consecutive victory after beating Benue Queens 30-27 in one of the games of the Prudent Energy Handball League yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Benin-based side is yet to drop a point and have defeated the big teams and further good results in the last four games will win them the title.

But yesterday’s victory was a hard-earned as Dynamos had to dig deep into the arsenal to beat a resolute Benue team that is hugging the lower rung of the table

Dynamos coach, Aaron Okogie admitted the game was tough but for the experience of his wards:”Our ambition is to win the title. We have beaten most of the big teams but some of the smaller teams are proving very difficult to play against. It likes they get extra motivation when they want to play against us. So, we have to be at our best always.”

With four games remaining in the women’s cadre, Okogie said he has to make his players psychologically and technically ready for games.

In other games, Safety Shooters defeated 34-22, Lagos Seasiders beat Delta Force 30-24, Defenders Babes beat Desert Queens 32-19, and Kano Pillars batter Kada Stars 36-22, while Kada Queens beat Plateau Peacocks 27-18.