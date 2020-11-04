In what can be termed as unprecedented in the history of the club, former champions, Niger United on yesterday lost their third in four games falling to De Defenders 28-23 in the on-going Prudent Energy Handball League at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Minna-based team Coach Yekini Adebayo looked subdued after the game and would be wondering what needed to be done to boost the morale of his boys.

He said his team lost several 16 players to others that gave them jobs and assured that his players would bounce to retain their place in the elite division.

“We have played tough games so far despite losing 16 regular players to other teams. We will get better in subsequent games and hopefully this set of players would become better next season,” said Adebayo.

In some other games played yesterday, Benue Queens beat Desert Queens 28-17, Safety Shooters defeated Lagos Seasiders 25 – 23, while Confluence Stars lost to Plateau Vipers 24-28.

Meanwhile, Rima Strikers will today take on Confluence Stars, Benue Queens battle Imo Grasshoppers, Kada Queens and Safety Babes lock horn, while Defender Babes take on Plateau Peacocks.

In other games, Delta Force will vie for honours against COAS Shooters, Kada Stars take on Borno Spiders in a battle of Northern teams, Niger United will hope to redeem themselves against Safety Shooters.