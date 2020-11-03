Representatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps – De Defenders and Defenders’ Babes yesterday scored a double victory at the on-going Prudent Energy Handball League at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

In the men’s category, De Defender beat Sokoto Rima 29-22, while Defenders Babes defeated Kwara Adorable 36-33 in the women’s category. In other games, Seasiders Babes defeated 23-16 Desert Queens, Plateau Vipers beat Kada Stars 23-19, while Lagos Seasiders fell to Borno Spiders 26-25. Defenders’ Coach, Israel Shana said he was excited with the double victory, stating that nothing would stand in his teams’ way as he hopes to win the title this year.

“Monday’s double victory was possible because we had watched our opponents in their previous games, noting their weakness and strength. From our observation, we were able to plan for the wins,” Shana said.

The coach further stated that his teams were ready to convert their good play to success this year.

“We are ready to transform our good play to victory; we have worked on our weakness and hopefully we will win.

“We don’t see any team as an obstacle. We are here for the title and we will take each game as they come so that at the end of the league, we will emerge victories,” he noted ahead of today’s match against Niger United.