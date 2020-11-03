By Charlotte Mitchell For Mailonline

Published: 04:02 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 04:10 EST, 3 November 2020

A ‘cookie poll’ that has accurately predicted the outcome of the last three elections has named its winner.

A Pennsylvania bakery has said that it’s Trump-themed cookies are ‘vastly’ outselling the Biden-themed alternative by a margin of almost 6 to 1.

Owner Kathleen Lochel has told Fox News that some customers have even been driving from out to state to pick up the treats.

‘Right now, Donald Trump is still in the lead… we’ve sold about 28,000 [Trump] cookies to 5,000 [of Biden’s],’ Lochel said on Monday, adding that with pending orders, she expected Trump cookie sales to get close to 29,000.

Lochel’s, a family-run bakery in Pennsylvania, has run an annual ‘cookie poll’ during the last four election cycles. The results have accurately predicted the last three election wins

According to the bakery, sales and orders for Trump-themed cookies have ‘vastly’ outstripped those for the Biden-themed equivalent by a margin of almost 6 to 1

Lochel’s, a family-run bakery, began this year’s poll about two months ago and plan to announce their final tally on Wednesday evening.

The bakery plans to reveal a ‘celebratory’ cookie as tribute to the winner of the November 3 election, as well as producing a selection of other special treats.

Lochel said she didn’t intend the annual cookie poll – which has been more popular than ever this year – as a political statement and was thrilled her business is thriving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Owner Kathleen Lochel said the bakery had sold about 28,000 Trump cookies and 5,000 Biden cookies, with pending orders expected to bring the Trump cookie total close to 29,000

‘This is definitely by far the busiest we’ve ever been,’ she said, adding that demand for cookies has ‘superseded’ any previous time, including the week before Christmas which is the store’s busiest time of the year.

‘I think people just love that they’re participating in something,’ said Lochel.

‘It brings people together, regardless of the Democrats or Republicans.’

‘If people could just look at the whole picture, and see that a small business has overcome the pandemic by thinking out of the box… I hope that inspires others to stay afloat, stay the course, and hopefully we’ll all survive.’

Owner Kathleen Lochel holds a sign saying her store is ‘sold out of political cookies’. The shop has sold out of the tasty treats several times during their limited-edition run