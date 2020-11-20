By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:53 EST, 20 November 2020 | Updated: 12:54 EST, 20 November 2020

Minnesota residents are voicing their frustration with the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after they shot a beloved turkey that was becoming a nuisance for some in the local community.

A Change.org petition was even launched by Bloomington, Minnesota, residents demanding that the DNR reevaluate its policies after Penny the Turkey was killed on Wednesday for ‘becoming aggressive.’

‘Penny was a threat to no one and her death was unreasonable and cruel. We ask the MN DNR to reevaluate it’s policies in situations like Penny, and ask that the Conservation Officer involved is questioned to determine if this decision was justified to DNR standards,’ the petition, that has more than 600 signatures, reads.

‘We cannot bring Penny back, but we can make sure that you know that we are hurt, sad, and angry. What happened to her was wrong and we want to be sure it does not happen again.’

A Change.org petition was launched after Penny was killed on Wednesday by a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer

‘Penny was a threat to no one and her death was unreasonable and cruel. We ask the MN DNR to reevaluate it’s policies in situations like Penny, and ask that the Conservation Officer involved is questioned to determine if this decision was justified to DNR standards,’ the petition, that has more than 600 signatures, reads

A tribute made for the beloved turkey

Penny had become a bit of a viral sensation in the area, after videos showed the turkey chasing after people at gas stations and stalking throughout the small town.

The turkey was named after a nearby interstate and had even undergone an uncertified name change by a local Bloomington gyro restaurant – calling the bird Penn E. Turkey.

It’s increasing popularity with the community was actually a part of the problem as too many people had been feeding the bird at a nearby Burger King, according to the DNR.

The turkey was named after a nearby interstate and had even undergone an uncertified name change by a local Bloomington gyro restaurant – calling the bird Penn E. Turkey

The DNR shared that too many people had been feeding the bird, getting it too acclimated to people

A growing number of complaints had been coming in about the bird, prompting a conservation officer to shoot the turkey in a nearby football field on Wednesday afternoon

A growing number of complaints had been coming in about the bird, prompting a conservation officer to shoot the turkey in a nearby football field on Wednesday afternoon.

‘This is unfortunate,’ the DNR’s Joe Albert explained to FOX 9. ‘This isn’t the outcome anyone wants or wanted.’

He continued: ‘We urge people not to feed wild turkeys. We urge them not to become comfortable around people.’

Relocating Penny wasn’t an option, according to the DNR, who said the turkey had become unable to fend for itself in the wild.

A memorial was erected fo the bird and many residents have been flocking to the intersection to pose with it and remember their favorite turkey ahead of Thanksgiving

Penny was donated to a family in need, according to the DNR.

A memorial was erected fo the bird and many residents have been flocking to the intersection to pose with it and remember their favorite turkey ahead of Thanksgiving.

‘RIP to the Bloomington Legend, Penny the Turkey,’ one resident said.

Another added: ‘Super sad day in the Bloomington community, looks.like the DNR decided Penny was getting to aggressive and they killed him today, so sad.’