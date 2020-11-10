LIMA, Peru—The country’s Congress voted to remove President Martín Vizcarra from office on Monday, throwing the Andean country of 32 million into political turmoil, as it struggles with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks.

Opposition politicians from nine parties in a fractured Congress banded together to impeach Mr. Vizcarra, citing accusations of corruption and his handling of the pandemic. The 57-year-old politician has been popular among Peruvians in his drive to root out corruption, leading his adversaries…