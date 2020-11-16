Peru’s Congress chose lawmaker Francisco Sagasti as caretaker president in hopes of ending a deepening political crisis that had resulted in deadly protests and a power vacuum.

Mr. Sagasti will become the country’s third president in a week after Congress voted to impeach Martín Vizcarra last Monday. His successor, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday, just six days after taking office, after large protests over the impeachment led to the deaths of two young men following a police crackdown.

Mr. Sagasti is a member of the centrist Purple Party, which had voted against Mr. Vizcarra’s impeachment. Mr. Sagasti, who studied engineering at Penn State, has held several government positions promoting the development of science and technology.

As president, Mr. Sagasti will take over the government as the country grapples with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks and the biggest economic contraction in a century.

Political analysts say his main task will be to restore political stability as he leads a transitional government ahead of the presidential election in April. His term will end in July.