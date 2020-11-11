By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

The announcement on Monday that Pfizer had come up with a COVID-19 vaccine that was 90 percent effective has re-energized anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists who claim, among other things, that Bill Gates is trying to implant everyone in the world with microchips.

Pfizer announced the vaccine it was funding had proven to be 90 percent effective in giving immunity to 94 people in a study.

The company will submit a request to the FDA for emergency authorization once it has run other tests to determine the vaccine’s safety and whether or not it can be produced to mass scale safely.

Anti-vaxxers have for months poured scorn on the many vaccines that are being worked on around the world.

Pfizer’s vaccine announcement has given rise to a new wave of anti-vaxxers who say they won’t take it for a range of reasons

Among the more serious concerns about Pfizer’s vaccine is that uses mRNA which trains tells the immune system to target spike protein rather than injecting people with the virus itself.

The technology has never been used in a human vaccine before.

Some say the vaccine is an effort by Bill Gates to implant the world with microchips

While Pfizer says it is still carrying out tests into safety, it has largely been proven to be safe and effective.

Some are still nervous about it and that they’ll only get it after politicians and big pharma bosses do.

Alongside the traditional fears that it may not be safe and is unnatural, others are claiming that it should be avoided for non-scientific reasons.

They alleged that Pfizer, because it had received funding in the past from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was working on behalf of the Microsoft founder.

Among the most extreme claims in that school of thought is that Gates created the pandemic to then create a vaccine and that he wants to implant microchips in the world’s population to keep track of them.

Some said the vaccine was a tool by big pharma to take political jabs and make money

He previously dismissed the conspiracy theory and said he hoped it would die down but the Pfizer announcement – the most promising to come from any of the firms working on a vaccine – revitalized it.

Others say it is merely an effort by big pharma to make money and that they want to wait several years to observe the side effects of it.

Some – including some politicians – say the timing of the announcement is highly suspicious just two days after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden.

They are not necessarily undermining the safety or efficacy of the vaccine, but say it was deliberately delayed so President Trump could not claim it as a victory of his presidency.

Among those critics was Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. and Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

The majority of Americans say they would get the vaccine.

Others said the vaccine was risky because it used mRNA which has never before been used on humans. It has tested well in the trial participants who have had no major side effects

A survey conducted by STAT News and The Harris Poll, six in 10 said they are ‘somewhat or very likely’ to get the jab if cuts their risk of infection by 90 percent.

Additionally, 70 percent of COVID-19 survivors and of people who have had a family or friend with the disease would get the highly-protective shot.

The findings come on the heels of news that an experimental vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc was very effective at preventing infection.

Early results showed that a group of participants who received two injections three weeks apart had 90 percent fewer cases of symptomatic COVID-19 than the group given a placebo.

Study participants have likened the side effects of taking the vaccine to a ‘severe hangover’ at worst. Some said they had no side effects at all.