By Dayo Mustapha

Exclusive partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria Mikano International Limited has congratulated Geely Holdings Group for winning various trophies at the 2020 Autocar awards in London, UK.

Autocar is an annual award where automotive industry achievements from the past 12 months as well as outstanding career contributions are recognised.

In the prestigious awards, Peter Horbury, Geely Holding’s Executive Vice President of Design, was honoured with the Autocar Lifetime Achievement award while Hakan Samuelson, Volvo Cars’ Chief Executive Officer, clinched the Autocar’s lssigonis Trophy.

Volvo subsidiary and the electric performance brand-Polestar, was named Autocar’s 2020 game-changer.

Mikano International Limited described the awardees as ‘contributors to the group’s global success in recent years’.

The firm stated that Horbury’s lifetime award was a reflection of his more than five decade dedication to design at various leading automotive brands where he helped develop some of industry’s iconic cars, particularly during his tenure at Volvo Cars in the 1990s.

Horbury was likewise credited with introducing new sleek design, an approach the firm said, he extended after the Swedish company was acquired by Geely Holding in 2010.

Further, it stated that while at Geely Holding, Peter oversaw the growth of Geely Auto’s global design function which has grown to five studios in Europe, America, China and South East Asia with over 1000 employees.

“With a new confident, Chinese inspired but internationally focused design language, Geely Auto has seen its sales triple over the last eight years,” Mikano International Limited explained in a statement.

It continued: “The Lynk & Co brand, a premium brand positioned between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars was also developed by Peter Horbury’s team in Sweden alongside Geely’s engineering unit-CEVT and unveiled for the first time in late 2016 before going on sale in China in 2017, where the brand has sold over 300,000 units to date.”

The firm also thanked Samuelson, saying his lssigonis trophy is a testimony of the major impact he has had on Volvo Cars over the past eight years.

“Hakan Samuelson has overseen major growth at Volvo Cars during his tenure as CEO with growing global sales, an expanded manufacturing footprint in China and the US, and fully committing to electrifying the Volvo range,” the company stated.

According to the statement, Geely Holding’s electric performance brand-Polestar, was bestowed with a game-changer award by Motocar Magazine because of its creativity in redefining perceptions of a modern Grand Tourer vehicles with the introduction of the Polestar 1, that utilises a driver-focused dynamics and concept car looks.

“The Polestar 1 uses Geely Holding’s most advanced drivetrain to date that utilises a 2.0 turbocharged and supercharged engine which is mated to an electric powertrain that offers up to 124km of electric range and can produced a combined 609BHP and 1OOONm (7381b – ft) of torque,” it further stated

Geely Holding Chairman Li Shufu expressed excitement over the awards, vowing the auto firm would continue to do more in offering outstanding product to clients.

”The recognition that we have received from Autocar are the results of more than two decades of continuous internationalisation at Geely Holding where we have focused on developing our internal talent and bringing the best products and services to the consumers.”