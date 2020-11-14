Phil Collins and his ex-wife Orianne Cevey-Collins reached a ‘partial settlement’ on Friday for Orianne to vacate his mansion by ‘mid-January’

Phil Collins’ ex-wife jetted around the world, enjoyed jet skiing, mountain climbing, cycling, kayaking, boxing and partying on luxury yachts – all while claiming she needed to stay at the star’s $40million mansion to treat a ‘debilitating’ spinal condition, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Orianne Cevey claimed in court documents she couldn’t disrupt her daily regime and access to special equipment at the luxury waterfront property in Miami Beach, Florida or she would become ‘wheelchair bound’.

But the jewelry designer has in fact taken dozens of trips in recent years, flying to exotic locations across the globe and posting photos and videos of her adventures on social media.

This comes as Collins and Cevey reached a ‘partial settlement’ in the bitter battle to remove her and her new husband from the singer’s Miami mansion.

Collins, 69, insists former flame , 46, has no right to live in his palatial waterfront property with her new husband Thomas Bates, 31, and sued to have her kicked out.

Orianne claimed she must stay in the star’s $40million mansion to treat a ‘debilitating’ spinal condition, but climbed this 400 meter mountain in Switzerland in 2017

She has been getting regular boxing classes at Collins’ mansion, posting videos of intense sparring with a trainer, as many as five times a month

But after the trio came face to face for the first time on Friday in mediation talks held via Zoom, Cevey and Bates have agreed to vacate the mansion by ‘mid-January’ so Collins can put in on the market and sell it, according to the singer’s lawyer, Jeff Fisher.

He revealed that the legal wrangle over Cevey’s counterclaim for $20million – around half the value of the house – had not been settled however, and will head towards a trial.

Orianne ‘secretly’ married Thomas Bates in Las Vegas on August 2

Cevey suffered damage to her spinal cord in a routine operation in 2014 after suffering a neck injury in a martial arts exhibition in Paris.

In court documents her lawyers said the ‘debilitating neurological condition’ requires her to undergo five hours of physical therapy and training per day, Monday through Saturday.

‘In order to simply maintain her current condition,’ one document states, ‘she undergoes three hours of therapy in the Home on various equipment purchased for her therapy needs, and in the Home’s swimming pool, and another two hours of therapy at a nearby therapy center.

‘Without this rigorous, and ongoing therapy regimen, which has been part of her daily routine since March, 2015 and is closely monitored by her therapist at a local therapy center, Orianne’s physical condition would rapidly deteriorate and likely result in her becoming wheelchair bound again.’

In her affidavit, Cevey adds that if she relocates, ‘my treatment would be severely disrupted and cause dire health consequences.’

However, even a cursory glance at Cevey’s Instagram account and website shows she regularly travels around the world for long periods and takes part in strenuous physical activity, often spending weeks away from home.

Despite splitting from Collins and remarrying, jewelry designer Orianne, 46, claimed the mansion is just as much her home as his under a ‘verbal cohabitation agreement’ and wanted $20m to leave

Incredibly, she boasts of climbing one of the highest mountain ranges in Switzerland in 2017.

In a profile on the website for her OC jewelry range it states Cevey overcame paralysis and ‘against all odds’ climbed the Breithorn mountain range, peaking at 13,661 feet.

Last year she posted a throwback photo of her in her mountaineering gear on Instagram, with the comment ‘Believe in your dreams.’

As recently as September she appears to have spent at least a week in Europe, going to see the couple’s son Matt in France, where he attends boarding school, and also stopping by her native Switzerland

Then in 2019 Orianne appears to have made almost 20 trips out of Florida, including eight international trips.

These include a month-long summer vacation in Europe, hopping between Germany, Switzerland, Poland and millionaire’s playground St Tropez in France, as well as a fortnight across three different European countries in February.

She also visited Turks and Caicos in the Caribbean.

In one shot she posted on Instagram in February, 2019 Cevey can be seen on the top of a snow-capped mountain with friends and family in Zermatt, Switzerland.

In November that year Cevey posted a photo in Nevada in which she can be seen firing a high powered rifle – a certain spine-shaking activity.

The caption reads: ‘Shooting in the Desert with Family on Sunday! So much fun!.’

This year, despite COVID restrictions, she seems to have managed to make at least seven trips out of Florida, including three stays in Europe and three in Nevada.

She often flies by private jet.

Last year she posted this photo boarding a private jet in Switzerland to head to Vicenzaoro trade center in Vicenza, Italy

In May 2019, Orianne posted this photo in Miami, Florida on a kayak and in July of this year she posted a photo of herself jetskiing in St. Barths

This April, Orianne posted this photo on a bike. She wrote, ‘Two years ago I was not able to bike…Never Give Up! Thanks to my medical team who helped me to walk again, bike, ski, swim kayak…’

In June, in the thick of the pandemic, Orianne posted from an airplane that she was traveling to Vegas with ‘Billy boy’

Her August trip to Las Vegas where she wed toy boy Thomas Bates at the famous Elvis chapel is one trip not mentioned in her social media, however.

As recently as September she appears to have spent at least a week in Europe, going to see the couple’s son Matt in France, where he attends boarding school, and also stopping by her native Switzerland.

In July she made several posts from Caribbean paradise St Barth’s, including at a beach club, a party lounge and from a yacht.

One video even appears to show her ‘getting waves’ on a jet-ski as it skips across blue ocean waters.

Earlier in the year, she attended Milan fashion week.

Meanwhile, she has been getting regular boxing classes at Collins’ mansion, posting videos of intense sparring with a trainer, as many as five times a month.

The pair married in 1999 and had two sons, Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, before splitting seven years later then getting back together in 2016

Orianne (left) was seen taking a smoke break during a court hearing two weeks ago. Orianne’s new beau Bates is pictured outside the court, right

Other videos show her kayaking in the waters around Miami, while in another post she boasts she can now ‘bike, swim, ski’.

She has also taken part in two ‘5k’ events in Miami, in which she appears to have walked the three-mile distance with friends.

A source close to Collins slammed her behavior.

‘She is making this big claim in court papers, but she hardly looks like a person in need of daily physical therapy, let alone the kind of therapy that can only be done at Phil’s house.

‘Who claims they can’t leave the house or they’ll be in a wheel-chair and then climbs a mountain?’

Collins and Cevey, who had been reunited since 2016, are in the middle of an explosive legal war after Cevey secretly wed struggling musician Bates, who is less than half her husband’s age, and moved him into Collins’ $40m Miami Beach home.

Furious eight-time Grammy winner Collins, 69, is trying to remove his ex from the home but Cevey, 46, refuses to vacate and has changed the security codes.

The Genesis frontman and Cevey, who share sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, divorced in 2008.

Cevey has changed attorneys three times in just a matter of weeks and claims part-ownership of the house which was purchased under an LLC controlled by Collins – thanks to an alleged ‘oral agreement’.

This means the case is now dragging through the courts in Miami and, so far, she has been able to remain there in the meantime.

But sources close to Collins have accused her of gaming the system and ‘holding the house hostage’ while trying to get a settlement – just 12 years after their record $46million divorce.

It’s understood the British rock legend, currently rehearsing for a tour in Europe, would like to return to Miami to spend Christmas at the home with their two children, but the plans now look in jeopardy.

Collins (with Orianne in 2003,) has vowed not to give his ex-wife another dime, as she tried to renegotiate her record-breaking divorce settlement

Collins bought the home after he and Cevey rekindled their romance in 2015, following their 2008 split. Orianne made a counterclaim for $20 million who claims the house is just as much hers through an ‘oral agreement’

A source close to Collins said: ‘The truth is she enjoys living in luxury and she wants to frustrate her husband’s plans to spend Christmas at the property.

‘It’s all part of a transparent ploy to push him into a situation where he will come to a settlement – as if the previous one wasn’t enough.

‘It’s all just heart-breaking for Phil who decided to buy the home, and get back together with her, for the sake of the children.

‘Now she is holding it hostage, using delay tactics and fabricating all sorts of stories to squeeze even more out of him.

‘It was too much for her last lawyer, who is well-respected and didn’t want to pursue her claims that Phil promised her half the house.’

Collins’ team had initially given Cevey six weeks to leave the home after the star learned she had married Bates, and then offered to extend that.

But in documents filed for the case, attorney Jeffrey Fisher alleges she instead insisted on staying in the home and threatened to sue unless he paid her millions of dollars.

Collins’ team eventually filed for a temporary injunction with a Miami court to have Cevey and her new husband removed from the home as ‘trespassers’.

Among other claims she has made in the bitter dispute are allegations that Collins installed secret cameras in her bathroom and changing room to spy on her.

But the insider said: ‘The house was purchased with a full camera system and there have never been any that she did not know of. There are no cameras in those places.’

The real estate listing from the time of the house’s sale says it comes with ‘integrated security and camera system’.