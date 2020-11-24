Daily News

PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Aregbesola, Oba of Lagos, others at stakeholders engagement on security

Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State, Oba Riliwon Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mallam Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

From left: Alh. Tajudeen Olusi, All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Alh. Rabiu Oluwa, APC Chieftain and AIG. Sanusi Lemu, AIG in change of Zone-2, Lagos, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

Vanguard News Nigeria

