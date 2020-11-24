Daily News PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu, Aregbesola, Oba of Lagos, others at stakeholders engagement on security By Temisan Amoye 12 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 14 Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State, Oba Riliwon Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mallam Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: Court dissolves 10-year old marriage over marathon sex, alleged money ritual Mrs Folashade Jaji, Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mr Babatunde Balogun, Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos State, Oba Riliwon Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mallam Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Police Affairs and Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez From left: Alh. Tajudeen Olusi, All Progressive Congress (APC) Chieftain, Alh. Rabiu Oluwa, APC Chieftain and AIG. Sanusi Lemu, AIG in change of Zone-2, Lagos, during the Stakeholders Engagement on Internal Security and Conflict Resolution Across the Country, held at Adeyemi Bero, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments