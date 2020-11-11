The Super Eagles of Nigeria have begun training ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier clash against Sierra Leone in Benin, Edo State.
Players who have arrived in camp include: Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun Kevin Akpoguma Sebastin Osigwe Zaidu Sanusi, Tyronne Ebuehi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Maduka Okoye, Ike Ezenwa, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho, Emmanuel Dennis, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu
Photos and videos below:
Eagles in training. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/O55Hv3Ibfp
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 10, 2020
Photos by Modo Victor Ekene
