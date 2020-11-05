Daily News PHOTOS: Traditional rulers meet President Buhari By Oamen Eromosele 6 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 6 President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting some leading traditional rulers across the country in the State House. Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff (R), arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).06176/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, Ojaja II, arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).06175/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar leads some traditional rulers to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).06174/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN Some traditional rulers arriving the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).06173/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
