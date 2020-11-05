Daily News

PHOTOS: Traditional rulers meet President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting some leading traditional rulers across the country in the State House.

Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff (R), arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06176/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, Ojaja II, arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06175/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar leads some traditional rulers to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06174/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN
Some traditional rulers arriving the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06173/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

