President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting some leading traditional rulers across the country in the State House.

Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff (R), arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06176/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, Ojaja II, arrives with some traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06175/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN

Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar leads some traditional rulers to the Presidential Villa for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Thursday (5/11/20).

06174/5/11/2020/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN