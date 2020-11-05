Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya

SIR: Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) was introduced to the National Assembly in 2007. The Bill, in its wholesale form, has survived three presidents and four convocations of the National Assembly. Before PIB was tabled before the National Assembly in 2007, Nigeria did not have a comprehensive law for the administration of the sector but has about 16 Petroleum Acts many of which overlapped in functions and responsibilities. Even though a splinter legislation named the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), which was passed in 2018 by the 8th National Assembly, failed to receive the prerequisite assent of the president and thus could not become law.

It is a fact that Nigeria hosts the world’s 10th largest petroleum reserve at about 25 billion barrels with gas reserve of 166 Trillion Standard Cubic Feet (TSCF). The country has the largest reserve in Africa with significant untapped hydrocarbon potential available to advance its economic goal.

Looking at OPEC projection that by 2040 oil industry sector is going to be playing less and less a role in global energy usage. If the projection comes true in the next 20 years from now the world’s dependence on oil would have reduced to 50 percent. So, whichever way you look at it, it appears that the days of crude oil are numbered.

Regardless of this projection, the nation’s oil and gas industry needs a comprehensive legislation that will help the country to generate more revenue because Nigeria has lost so much revenue that could have accrued to government coffers, as existing investments are stalled and potential investors are scared of coming.

The bill seeks to address the problem of administering petroleum resources in line with global best practices, and to provide for efficient and independent sector regulation. PIB is also to promote safe and efficient operation of the transportation and distribution infrastructure for the petroleum industry and the framework for developing third party access arrangements to petroleum infrastructure.

PIB seeks to protect and hasten the development of host communities. In fact, Section 234 clearly states that it would enhance peaceful and harmonious coexistence between licenses or lessees and host communities, and create a framework to support the development of host communities and foster sustainable prosperity within host communities.

Finally Petroleum Industry Bill will create efficient and effective governing institutions, with clear and separate roles and to establish a framework for the creation of a commercially oriented and profit-driven national petroleum company in addition of promoting exploration and exploitation of petroleum resources in Nigeria for the benefit of the Nigerian people and the efficient, effective and sustainable development of the petroleum industry.