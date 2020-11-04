By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Published: 03:08 EST, 4 November 2020 | Updated: 03:24 EST, 4 November 2020

Piers Morgan has ripped into Joe Biden‘s lacklustre campaign for the presidency – which this morning hinged on a few battleground states as the election went right down to the wire.

Trump supporters are triumphant after the president defied expectations of a drubbing and clung on to states won in 2016.

‘We were told this was going to be a landslide, the national poll was about 10 points apart,’ Morgan said.

‘This was going to be a repudiation of the monster, but it seems Frankenstein has lost control of the monster.’

The Democratic candidate failed to flip crucial toss-up states such as Florida and Ohio and pull off the blue washout his supporters had been touting.

Trump claimed victory in the election and said he would be going to the Supreme Court, making allegations of ‘fraud’.

As several battlegrounds remained in play, Biden buoyed supporters by insisting he was surging towards the 270 electoral college votes to clinch him the White House.

Yet Morgan said whatever the outcome it was clear the former vice president’s campaign had fallen flat and drew contrast with the president’s blitz of campaign stops in the last few days.

Trump claimed victory in the election and said he would be going to the Supreme Court, making allegations of ‘fraud’

As several battlegrounds remained in play, Biden buoyed supporters insisting he was surging towards the 270 electoral college votes that will clinch him the White House

The Good Morning Britain host said: ‘In the last 10 days, who have we really noticed?

‘We’ve barely seen Joe Biden, he’s barely done any interviews his rallies have been very small, he’s been abiding by all the coronavirus rules.

‘Trump has ignored all those rules, he’s had these gigantic rallies, rendering him almost hoarse yesterday morning during his final interview on Fox.

‘If Trump wins this, there are serious questions for Joe Biden and the Democrats. Why did he hide away? Why was he not on the front foot much earlier in this campaign?’

Biden, 77, ran a campaign promising to heal a nation divided over the past four years and was largely agreed to have won the Democrat nomination as a safe pair of hands.

Morgan said the Democrats need to tear up their strategy of the past two elections of choosing candidates whose main selling point is ‘I’m not Donald Trump, he’s evil’.

‘If that loses again, don’t the Democrats need to rethink their strategy and choose a candidate who rather like Barack Obama in 2008 at leas has a message to America which is not “I’m not my opponent”.’

Morgan said the Democrats need to tear up their strategy of the past two elections of choosing candidates whose main selling point is ‘I’m not Donald Trump, he’s evil’

Morgan, a longtime friend of the president, said that in a telephone conversation 10 days ago, Trump was ‘extremely bullish’ about winning Florida and Pennsylvania.

Florida was a must-win state for Trump to keep and was eyed by the Biden campaign as a path to the presidency, but it stayed red.

Pennsylvania has still not broke either way and the race practically hinges on who takes it.

Morgan said that Trump is confident about winning the industrial state after leaping on remarks Biden made in the second debate suggesting he would place restrictions on fracking.

Biden supporters are cautioning that a rally for President Trump could be a ‘red mirage’ and that mail-in ballots will tip the balance for Biden when counted.

But Trump’s supporters were triumphant that their man has defied expectations of a drubbing, as he did in four years ago.