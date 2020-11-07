By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Plateau State COVID-19 medical research team which was set up by Governor Simon Bako Lalong to find a cure for the corona virus pandemic has submitted its report with a hope of success.

The team which briefed the Governor Lalong on the progress of its assignment assured of success at end of the research process.

The lead researcher Prof. Noel Wannang,while presenting its interim report to the Governor at the Government House Rayfield Jos, said the team had concluded the first phase of the work which is the pre-clinical stage with tremendous success.

He said the next stage is the clinical stage where samples will be tested on human beings for further processing.

He explained that already the research papers for the remedies have been published in national and international medical journals.

He stated that the team has patented the products under the name COPLA I, II & III and has equally submitted them to regulatory agencies for further scrutiny and evaluation.

He said in the cause of its work, the team followed all global standards and protocols for the research which he believes is going well and if followed to conclusion, will not only generate value to the State, but also create economic opportunities.

Lalong while responding said he was proud of the team for the level of achievements so far, promising to also reach out to relevant government and private sector organisations for further funding of the research.

Dr. Makut Simon Macham, Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor, in a statement, reiterated that the Plateau State Government continues to pay attention to research and innovation as there are many people citizens with gifts and talents that could provide solutions to humanity in various ways.