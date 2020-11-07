By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State COVID-19 medical research team which was established by the State Governor, Simon Lalong to find a cure for the COVID-19 disease has presented an interim report to the Governor after briefing him on the progress made on the research work.

Lead Researcher, Professor Noel Wannang from the University of Jos explained his team has concluded the first phase of the work which is the pre-clinical stage with “tremendous success,” and the team is at the next stage which is the clinical stage where the samples will be tested on human beings for further processing.

Briefing the Governor at the Government House in Jos, he stated that already the research papers for the remedies have been published in national and international medical journals and the team has patented the products under the name COPLA I, II & III and has equally submitted them to regulatory agencies for further scrutiny and evaluation stressing,

“In the course of its work, the team followed all global standards and protocols for the research and if followed to conclusion, the outcome will not only generate value to the State, but also create economic opportunities.”

Governor Lalong while responding said he was proud of the team for the level of achievements so far, promising to also reach out to relevant government and private sector organisations for further funding of the research.

