Playboy Wants To Shoot Dolly Parton For 75th Birthday

Playboy magazine reportedly wants to celebrate Dolly Parton’s 75th birthday by welcoming her back as a cover model. Dolly first appeared in the magazine more than 40 years ago in her early 30’s.

Dolly apparently has her eye on this coming January’s cover as that’s when both the singer and the magazine turn 75-years-old.

According to TMZ, a Playboy executive said: “The magazine would love to shoot Dolly again, and she knows all she has to do is say the word, and it’s on!”

The famed country star first became a cover model for the magazine back in October 1978 when she was 32. She donned the iconic bunny costume and showed off her cleavage.

Last month, Dolly appeared on the Scott Mills & Chris Stark show on Radio 5 Live and was asked if she was “planning to star on the cover of Playboy magazine.”

She said:

Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we’ll do it along with a really good interview inside. So, yeah, we’ve talked about it. I have been asked, back in the day, but that was so totally not me. I would never do that… but that was a good article they ran in there, and it was just a fun thing to do. That was just another way I was trying to market myself, at that time, to kinda get in the mainstream.

Back in March, she also told 60 Minutes Australia she was ready to hop back into the bunny costume. She noted fitting into the outfit shouldn’t be a problem as her boobs are still the same as they were decades ago.

However, if Dolly rings in her birthday returning to Playboy, she would actually not be the oldest model to grace the cover. Victoria Valentino rocked the cover when she was 77-years-old.