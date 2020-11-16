World News PNC Nears $11 Billion Deal to Buy U.S. Operations of Spanish Bank BBVA By Lauren Hirsch 14 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 The sale, which could be announced on Monday, would create the nation’s fifth-largest retail bank. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments