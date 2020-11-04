World News Poland Delays a Near-Total Ban on Abortion By Monika Pronczuk 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 5 The move came after two weeks of protests that were the most intense in the country since the 1989 collapse of communism. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments