Anxiety filled the air on Tuesday morning as the police arraigned #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, at the Yaba Magistrate’s court, while journalists and family members were banned from entering the court.

The Police barricaded the street leading into the court with their vehicle, as some family members were seen confronting some officers over their refusal to allow them into the courtroom.

The security operatives said they were only trying to prevent a crowd from building up around the court.

Eromosele is being charged with allegations of aiding the #EndSARS protest in Lagos, following his arrest on November 7 by the police. He was arrested in Lagos, whisked to Abuja and returned to Lagos

The case was initially scheduled to hold on Monday on allegation of financial support to the youth protests that was later hijacked by hoodlums in some states in the country.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, his sister, Onomene, explained that she was used as bait by a group of security operatives to get to her brother.

She said she got a call from a man who claimed to be a former church member and who had a parcel to deliver to her father who is the pastor of the church.

On getting to the meeting venue, she stated that she could not figure out the man’s face, and as she approached him, she discovered that the parcel was not what the man claimed it was.

Eromosele’s sister added that they were later joined on the spot by more policemen before she was asked to take them to their house where the embattled protester was arrested.

She condemned the arrest of her brother and called for his release, saying he has a liver infection, and his continued detention was harmful to his health.

