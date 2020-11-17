A 19-year-old motor boy, Akeem Toheeb, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan over alleged unlawful possession of a short axe.

Toheeb of No. 11, Abayomi, Iwo Road area of Ibadan, was arraigned on a count charge of unlawful possession of a short axe.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that on Oct. 24, at about 8 pm. at Abayomi, Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the defendant was going around with one short axe unlawfully during the EndSARS protests.

He said that the defendant was holding the axe in the public in such a manner as to cause panic to the police and other members of the society.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence during the recent peaceful #EndSARS protest.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 80 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Amole-Ajimoti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Dec. 17, for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria