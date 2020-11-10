By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State police command has arrested some suspected cultists and hoodlums fomenting trouble and threatening the peace and security across the state.

The clampdown on criminals was sequel to the directive of the State’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who gave the matching order recently to the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department through Police Wireless Message that miscreants, cultists and hoodlums be sniffed out of their hideouts, arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

In compliance with the order, policemen attached to Mushin Division arrested some suspected cultists that were on rampage at Moroluke/Wey Street, Mushin on 8th November, 2020 at about 10 pm. The suspects arrested include Daniel Adome, (18), Popoola Michael, (20), Kayode Thomson, (18) and Taiwo Okiki, (18), all members of Omo Kasari Confraternity.

In a related development on 9th November 2020, at about 12:15 pm, a special operational team, that was dispatched by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ipakodo, arrested some members of Aiye Confraternity in Ikorodu Area.

The arrested suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde, (19), Otubu Samson, (17) Otako Jeremiah, (16) Kayode Agoro, (17), Agbelusi Sunday, (20), Kazeem Ishola, (20), Olasojo Gbolahan, (18), Ayodele Olasunkanmi, (18) and Segun James, (21).

It was gathered that items recovered from the suspects include locally-made guns, live cartridges, axes, cutlasses, charms and some other offensive weapons.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police Command SP Olumuyiwa ADEJOBI said: “that the Commissioner of police has concluded plans to work hand in hand with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice to secure speedy trial of the suspects as the command’s Operation Say No to Cultism continues”.

“The Commissioner of Police however recognises and appreciates the roles being played by community members in making the operations successful. He also calls for more supports from all and sundry in the fight against cultism and other vices in the state”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.