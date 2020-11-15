A police officer hold bunch of handcuffs at SARS headquarters in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

At least 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with banditry and cattle rustling by the Police in Katsina State.

The suspects were arrested across Danmusa and Batsari Local Government Areas of the state where a total of 228 cows along with 267 rustled sheep were recovered in their possession.

This was disclosed by the police spokesperson, Gambo Isah in a statement issued on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence and also after, “a combined team of policemen and vigilante were mobilised to Tsaunin Bala village, Danmusa LGA of Katsina state, based on the report that bandits numbering ten, armed with AK 47 rifles have escorted some suspected, rustled domestic animals to the village and returned back to the forest.”

Isah said the team succeeded in arresting 11 suspected bandits led by one Alhaji Adamu, popularly known as “Shantal”, a notorious, wanted gang leader of bandits and recovered 185 and 54 sheep.

The statement revealed that that “on 13/11/2020 at about 14:40hrs, DPO Batsari led Operations “Puff Adder”, ” Sharan Daji” and Vigilante group on patrol along Dankar – Dangayya villages, Batsari LGA of Katsina state and intercepted three suspected bandits with 43 cows and 213 sheep suspected to be rustled ones.

“In the course of an investigation, suspects confessed that the animals belong to one Dahiru Musa, a notorious bandit, who was later arrested and could not give a satisfactory account as to the ownership of the animals. An investigation is ongoing”. Isah.

The police in Katsina State had earlier on October 5 also arrested 25 persons suspected to be members of various syndicates of bandits, kidnappers, and armed robbers terrorising innocent citizens of the state.

In a press briefing held at the command headquarters in Katsina to showcase the recent achievements recorded by the command in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cattle rustling, the police revealed that the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state.

Sheep numbering 62 belonging to a notorious gang leader of bandits terrorizing Kurfi, Dutsinma, Safana, and Kankia Local Government Areas of the state were recovered.

Other suspects arrested by the police include drug peddlers and Indian hemp dealers all belonging to the gang of social miscreants otherwise known as Kauraye as well as a 20-year-old Abubakar Aliyu of Rahamawa Quarters, Katsina in possession of sixty-three 63 pieces of 100 American Dollars denomination suspected to be counterfeit.

Gambo further observed that the crime rate in the state is drastically reducing to the barest minimum with the little pockets of crimes being recording in the state.